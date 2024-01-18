Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,944,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 313.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 622,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 453.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,085 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.65. 40,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,258. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

