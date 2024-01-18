Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 11,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,536,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,608,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 200,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,312,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,759,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.