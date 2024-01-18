Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $37.94. 3,679,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,801,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

