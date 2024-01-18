Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $857,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.3 %

SCI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.17. 125,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.