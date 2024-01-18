Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $662,000 Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 231,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,203 shares of company stock worth $513,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

