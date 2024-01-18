Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $650,000 Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.94. 202,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,804. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

