Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $606.03. 320,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $588.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.11. The company has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.