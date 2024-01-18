Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,062. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.88. 7,894,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,723,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

