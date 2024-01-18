Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,803,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,222,000 after buying an additional 42,725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LivaNova by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,145. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.80 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

