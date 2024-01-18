Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

NERV opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

