Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 1.9 %
NERV opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
