Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) vs. Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) Financial Review

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bone Biologics and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bone Biologics and Milestone Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million ($49.68) -0.07 Milestone Scientific $9.81 million 4.23 -$8.71 million ($0.09) -6.49

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Milestone Scientific -71.00% -82.04% -58.39%

Summary

Milestone Scientific beats Bone Biologics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc., a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances, and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer-controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.