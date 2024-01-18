Michael S. Ryan Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April makes up about 0.6% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAPR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter worth $49,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth $3,444,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 100.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 58.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter.

EAPR stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

