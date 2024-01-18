Michael S. Ryan Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

