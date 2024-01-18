MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,082 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 2.82% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MFS Special Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MFV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Special Value Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.