Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

