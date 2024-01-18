MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $67.54. 624,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,512. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.