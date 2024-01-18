Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Senior Officer Drew Clark Sells 2,650 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Drew Clark sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$10,732.50.

Drew Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Drew Clark sold 18,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.19, for a total transaction of C$75,420.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTA stock opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$365.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming ( CVE:MTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 223.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

