Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 783,670 shares of company stock worth $264,994,944. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $368.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $946.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

