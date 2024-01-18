Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s 8th Largest Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 783,670 shares of company stock valued at $264,994,944. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $368.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $377.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

