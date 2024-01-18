Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the quarter. Belden accounts for about 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Belden by 1,283.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 453,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Belden by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after buying an additional 184,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 156,406 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BDC opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

