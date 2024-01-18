Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,401 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

