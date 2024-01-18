Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $168.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.98. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,336,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

