Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $119,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $428.85. The company had a trading volume of 406,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $402.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $431.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

