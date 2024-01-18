Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.
Masonite International Stock Up 6.7 %
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Masonite International
In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
