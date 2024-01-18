MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.65

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.65 and last traded at C$12.69, with a volume of 93361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.20.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.60.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.8014572 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

