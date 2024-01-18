Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.06. The stock had a trading volume of 662,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,122. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

