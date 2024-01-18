LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) vs. Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Head-To-Head Review

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -338.73% -59.16% -56.03% Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Burford Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.73 million 3.85 -$29.24 million ($2.59) -0.20 Burford Capital $319.23 million N/A $30.51 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LM Funding America and Burford Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Burford Capital has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.50%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Summary

Burford Capital beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

