Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $236.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.93. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

