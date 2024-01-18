Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $405.70. 285,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,356. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.63.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

