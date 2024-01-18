Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $210.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.05. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $152.36 and a 52-week high of $221.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

