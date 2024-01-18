Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Gap Down to $6.67

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.53. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 100,023 shares traded.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

