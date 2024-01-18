Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Gap Down to $6.67

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.53. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 100,023 shares traded.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.