Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lennar by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $149.60 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

