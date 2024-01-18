Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

NYSE LEA opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. Lear has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after buying an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,391,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 44.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,142,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

