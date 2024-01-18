Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after buying an additional 494,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after buying an additional 154,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.5 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

