Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $28.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $781.17. 354,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $453.65 and a 52-week high of $801.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $736.27 and its 200-day moving average is $678.04.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.