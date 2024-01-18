Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.1% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.25.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $22.20 on Thursday, hitting $775.10. The company had a trading volume of 165,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $453.65 and a 12-month high of $801.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $736.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $678.04.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

