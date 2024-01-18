KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.98

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $67.06 million and approximately $19.98 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KRYZA Exchange’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00849206 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

