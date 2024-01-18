Kraft Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,330 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kraft Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.37 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

