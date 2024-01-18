Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands comprises approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after buying an additional 153,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the period.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

