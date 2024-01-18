KOK (KOK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $119,716.15

KOK (KOK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $119,716.15 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00018360 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,476.81 or 1.00177816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011353 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00241807 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00938215 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $291,078.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

