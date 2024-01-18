Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Greif worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Greif by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Greif by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Greif by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Greif by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Greif’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

