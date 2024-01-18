Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Essent Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Essent Group stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

