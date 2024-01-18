Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.