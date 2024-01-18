Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.48. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

