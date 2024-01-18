Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Primo Water worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 470,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,885,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,466,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after acquiring an additional 176,290 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

