Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,541.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.