Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

