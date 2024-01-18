Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $138,188,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 155.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,550,000 after buying an additional 1,275,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $48,123,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

