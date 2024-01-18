Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $562.50 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $557.80 and its 200 day moving average is $506.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.18.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

