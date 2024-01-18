Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 635,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,063 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.97%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.